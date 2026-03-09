2nd MIL surf meet results: Kekaulike girls win; boys from Maui Christian and Maui Prep tie

Maddie Hughes win in the bodyboard helped King Kekaulike to the girl’s title at the second MIL surf meet. PC: Dayanidhi

King Kekaulike High School took the girls title while Maui Christian and Maui Prep tied for the

boy’s crown at the second Maui Interscholastic League surf contest of the season at Hoʻokipa Beach Park, Saturday.

Every Nā Aliʻi girl placed third or higher in all six divisions in beating Lahainaluna, 69-59. The Lunas took the first MIL meet at D.T. Fleming Beach Park two weeks ago.

King Kekaulike was led by division winners Mikaia Barnes and Maddie Hughes. Barnes repeated as the shortboard No. 2 champion, while Hughes was a surprise winner in the bodyboard.

King Kekaulike girls coach Mirabai James said, “Maddie did amazing. She isn’t really a bodyboarder, but she is now. All the girls really showed up and did their part and really worked hard. It was great, we had an epic experience.”

Other Nā Aliʻi finalists included: Ayla Daian (first in shortboard No. 1 and second in longboard No. 1), and Kaya Przeciechowska (second in shortboard No. 3 and second in longboard No. 2).

Seth Jucker’s win in longboard No. 2 allowed Maui Prep to tie Maui Christian for the boy’s team title. PC: Dayanidhi

Seth Jucker, a Maui Prep freshmen won the longboard No. 2, the final event of the day, to allow Nā Pueo to tie Maui Christian for the boy’s title. Maui Prep won the first contest too.

The boys’ race was so tight that five teams had a chance to win going into the longboard final. King Kekaulike, Kīhei Charter, and Lahainaluna were all in the running.

Keano Jardine, of Maui Christian, slammed a close-out section in winning boy’s shortboard No. 2. PC: Dayanidhi

Keano Jardine, of Maui Christian, who earlier won shortboard No. 2, was leading the whole heat until Jucker caught his second to last wave with a couple minutes left in the 20-minute final. He was able to nose-ride and score a 5.83, the highest score of the 29 waves ridden in the final. Competitors were limited to riding six waves during any heat.

“I got pretty nervous because I caught my sixth wave before everybody and I had to come in and watch the clock run out,” Jucker said. “So I was really nervous but I was really happy to see that it got kind of quiet out there. I was really stoked how I performed.”

Zolten Poulsen, of Maui Prep, hangs 10 in winning the boy’s longboard. He also claimed the shortboard No. 1 title. PC: Dayanidhi

His teammate, Zolten Poulsen, won two divisions: the shortboard No. 1 and longboard No. 1. Jucker was the other Maui Prep finalist, placing sixth in shortboard No. 2.

Ocean Lipstein, of Lahainaluna, is all concentration as she nose-rides to victory in the girl’s longboard No. 2. She also won the shortboard No. 1. PC: Dayanidhi

Rex Ang, of Baldwin, and Ocean Lipstein, of Lahainaluna, repeated as division winners. Ang repeated in the boys bodyboard while Lipstein took the girls shortboard No. 1 again. Lipstein joined Poulsen as a double winner, claiming the longboard No. 2 title as well.

Rex Ang, of Baldwin, repeated as boy’s bodyboard champion. PC: Dayanidhi

Noah Haas, of Kihei Charter, powers into a turn. Haas won shortboard No. 3. PC: Dayanidhi

The other winners included Jardine, Noah Haas, of Kīhei Charter (shortboard No. 3), Layla Merrill, of Maui Prep (girl’s shortboard No. 3), Gianna Pogni, of Lahainaluna (longboard No. 1).

Layla Merrill, of Maui Prep, leans into a cutback. Merrill took the girl’s shortboard No. 3. PC: Dayanidhi

Gianna Pogni, of Lahainaluna, walks to the nose during her win at girl’s longboard No. 1. PC: Dayanidhi

The next MIL surf contest will March 28 at Koki Beach in Hāna.

Results

Boys

Team

Maui Prep 54

Maui Christian 54

Kīhei Charter 53

Lahainaluna 52

King Kekaulike 50

Baldwin 48

Seabury Hall 45

Hāna 33

Kūlanihākoʻi 29

Kamehameha Maui 29

Haleakalā Waldorf 27

Maui High 12

Individual

Shortboard No. 1

Zolten Poulsen, Maui Prep 13.43 Angel Jardine, Maui Christian 10.23 Matias Banto, Lahainaluna 9.87 Kahlil Pineres-Schooley, Seabury Hall 9.70 Memphis Brown, Haleakalā Waldorf 9.67 Kingston Panebianco, King Kekaulike 9.20

Shortboard No. 2

Keano Jardine, Maui Christian 11.10 Johnny Mahan, Lahainaluna 10.70 Aiden Haas, Kīhei Charter 9.67 Chase Burnes, King Kekaulike 9.20 Rex Ang, Baldwin 8.80 Seth Jucker, Maui Prep 8.70

Shortboard No. 3

Noah Haas, Kīhei Charter 10.04 Dylan Molina, Baldwin 8.53 Josey Romanchak, Seabury Hall 8.50 Ian Pegoraro, King Kekaulike 8.47 Mason Burns, Lahainaluna 7.87 Noah Dvorak, Maui Christian 6.87

Longboard No. 1

Zolten Poulsen, Maui Prep 13.06 Bode Davis, Kūlanihākoʻi 12.44 Kahlili Pineres-Schooley, Seabury Hall 12.36 Aiden Haas, Kīhei Charter 10.93 Kanoa Kuailani, King Kekaulike 9.70 Chase Lee, Lahainaluna 8.53

Longboard No. 2

Seth Jucker, Maui Prep 10.60 Keano Jardin, Maui Christian 8.53 Matias Banto, Lahainaluna 7.50 Ian Pegoraro, King Kekaulike 7.23 Taj Craig, Kīhei Charter 5.63 Ayden Truong, Baldwin 4.83

Bodyboard

Rex Ang, Baldwin 16.27 Jayden Hottenstein, Haleakalā Waldorf 15.73 Miki Przeciechowski, Kīhei Charter 9.83 Pono Auwela, Kamehameha 8.84 Makoa Kapuniai, King Kekaulike 8.00 Joshua Kawaiaea, Hāna 5.37

Girls

Team

King Kekaulike 69

Lahainaluna 59

Maui Prep 56

Maui Christian 53

Baldwin 44

Seabury Hall 44

Kīhei Charter 39

Kamehameha Maui 33

Maui High 22

Haleakalā Waldorf 21

Kūlanihākoʻi 6

Shortboard No. 1

Ocean Lipstein, Lahainaluna 15.10 Sloane Jucker, Maui Prep 14.07 Ayla Daian, King Kekaulike 12.94 Lila Sloan, Maui Christian 8.80 Moony Sanderson, Kīhei Charter 6.27 Peyton Prouty, Seabury Hall 5.00

Shortboard No. 2

Mikaia Barnes, King Kekaulike 14.50 Thayane Colpas, Maui Christian 10.07 Stella Pogni, Lahainaluna 8.20 Zoey Offergeld, Maui Prep 7.94 Natalie Riggs, Kīhei Charter 6.20 Eden Gebb, Seabury Hall 4.16

Shortboard No. 3

Layla Merrill, Maui Prep 10.50 Kaya Przeciechowska, King Kekaulike 9.57 Hana Freet, Seabury Hall 5.57 Talia Sloan, Maui Christian 4.83 Namirah Faris, Haleakalā Waldorf 4.17 Napua Ikeda, Kamehameha Maui 3.33

Longboard No. 1

Gianna Pogni, Lahainaluna 13.17 Ayla Daian, King Kekaulike 11.50 Lila Sloan, Maui Christian 11.23 Zoey Offergeld, Maui Prep 9.73 Akasia Knight, Baldwin 6.64 Moony Sanderson, Kīhei Charter 5.32

Longboard No. 2

Ocean Lipstein, Lahainaluna 10.67 Kaya Przeciechowska, King Kekaulike 9.23 Sloane Jucker, Maui Prep, 7.44 Kaia Kim, Baldwin 6.50 Talia Sloan, Maui Christian 5.76 Wai Smith, Maui High 5.67

Bodyboard