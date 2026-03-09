Kupu’s Nā Manu ʻElele Steward Program has positions open on Maui, other islands

Pololū Valley steward program Hawaii Island, May 19, 2022. PC: DLNR

Kupu, Hawaiʻi’s largest youth-focused conservation and sustainability nonprofit, is accepting applications for the Nā Manu ʻElele Steward Program. The program employs individuals to steward sensitive natural and cultural areas across the Hawaiian Islands.

Nā Manu ʻElele Steward Program stewards are responsible for educating visitors, enforcing safety measures, and maintaining trails. The program sees great success by increasing visitors’ awareness of the trail’s hiking conditions and the valley’s history and cultural significance. There’s also been a decrease in hiking accidents, illegal camping and parking infractions since the program’s inception in 2023.

Nā Manu ʻElele positions are opening on the islands of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi. Sites include trails, hunting areas, forest reserves, community-based subsistence fishing areas, and other recreational lands overseen by DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife and Division of Aquatic Resources. Stewards will receive hourly pay and health coverage (for those working 20+ hours per week).

“What was already a big love for this island, has grown exponentially since starting trail stewarding,” says Lana L. F., who stewarded a variety of trails last year, including, Onomea, Puʻu Huluhulu, Puʻu Ōʻō, Kaulana Manu, and Kaūmana Trail. “It brought me closer to people, and because of sharing the same space, and appreciation for it, seeing how impactful the beauty is for people. I really appreciate all the positive interactions with visitors. People on these trails are mostly curious, kind, adventurous, or just happy to be there. And most people are interested in the history of the trail, learning what a kīpuka is, and geological information too.”

Lana adds that one of the most unexpected experiences she had was seeing and hearing the endemic honey creepers on a regular basis: “That has inspired me to volunteer to help all the on-going efforts of tree planting in higher elevations. This past summer, with my Kupu team, we got to plant māmane in Kaʻu as part of the effort to provide more food for the birds.”

The deadline to apply is March 27, 2026. The start date is May 18, 2026. Apply and learn more here.