Maui County Council BFED Committee launches survey on budget priorities

Maui County Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura chairs the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee in Council Chambers. File PC: Akakū Maui Community Media screen shot

The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee is asking Maui County residents to share their budget priorities by taking part in an online survey, Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura announced.

The survey allows residents to tell the council which programs or services they feel should be funding priorities in the county’s fiscal year 2027 budget, Sugimura said. The council expects to receive the mayor’s proposed budget later this month, kicking off the annual budget session.

“This survey is just one of the ways the council will be listening to residents about where they want their tax dollars spent,” said Sugimura, who holds the seat for the Upcountry residency area and serves as council vice-chair. “It gives people who may not have the time to speak with us at one of our budget hearings the opportunity to be involved in shaping the county’s spending plan.”

The council will spend several weeks reviewing the budget, which covers the period from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, Sugimura said. Daytime meetings are planned in the Council Chamber along with evening meetings throughout the county’s residency areas.

A link to the survey and meeting agendas is available at: https://www.mauicounty.us/bfed/.

Community members may also contact Sugimura’s office at 808-270-7939 or committee staff at 808-270-7838 with questions or for help.