Rep. Tokuda announces Congressional Art Competition

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced that her office is now accepting submissions for the 2026 Congressional Art Competition. This annual nationwide contest invites high school students from across Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District to showcase their artistic talents, with this year’s theme titled “Reflections of Hawaiʻi.”

The competition provides a unique platform for local students to express what Hawaiʻi means to them by reflecting on the past, present, and future of the islands. The first-place artwork from the district will be displayed for one year in the US Capitol’s Cannon Tunnel, a high-traffic corridor used daily by Members of Congress and thousands of visitors from around the world.

“Our keiki have a profound way of capturing the spirit and stories of our islands and people through their art,” said Tokuda. “With this year’s theme, ‘Reflections of Hawaiʻi,’ I am eager to see how our young artists interpret our shared history and their vision for our future. This competition is more than just a contest; it is an opportunity to bring aloha to the halls of Congress and share the vibrant culture with the entire nation.”

In addition to the display at the US Capitol, the winning piece will be featured on House.gov, as well as the Congresswoman’s official website and social media platforms.

The Congressional Art Competition is now open; a photo of the completed art and completed student release form must be emailed to TokudaHawaiiOffice@mail.house.gov by Wednesday, April 8, 2026, and the physical artwork must be mailed or delivered to the Hawaiʻi District Office at 1001 Bishop St., ASB Tower Suite 1503, Honolulu, HI 96813 by Friday, April 10, 2026, no later than 5:00 p.m. HST.

Students interested in participating should review the 2026 contest rules and download the required student release form. For specific questions about the Congressional Art competition, please contact the Hawaiʻi District Office at 808-582-9843.