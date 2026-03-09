Young storytellers from Maui Waena win national awards at Student Television Network competition. PC: Leslie Garo

Students from Maui Waena Intermediate School arrived home on Saturday, after a week and a half in Florida. They not only returned with memories and experiences, but also brought home national recognition to Maui after earning top awards and honorable mention at the Student Television Network National Convention, one of the country’s largest student media competitions.

Representing Hawaiʻi against hundreds of teams from across the nation, the Maui Waena middle school media students captured two first-place awards in the Feature Story and Music Video categories. The team also earned honorable mentions in additional categories.

The national convention brings together thousands of middle and high school students each year for hands-on competitions where teams must plan, shoot, and edit broadcast-quality stories under tight deadlines. Over the past 25 years, The Student Television Network supports and serves teachers and students with year-round support, such as curriculum, career and leadership programs, mentorship, and competitive opportunities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other schools throughout Hawaiʻi also brought home awards in different categories. Hawaiʻi continues to gain recognition for the young storytellers and media creators. The experience not only builds technical media skills, but also helps to prepare them for future opportunities in journalism, film and digital storytelling.

Maui Waena’s media program is amongst many others at the school that continue to thrive and engage students from all grade levels.