Maui News

Young storytellers from Maui Waena win national awards at Student Television Network competition

March 9, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Young storytellers from Maui Waena win national awards at Student Television Network competition. PC: Leslie Garo

Students from Maui Waena Intermediate School arrived home on Saturday, after a week and a half in Florida. They not only returned with memories and experiences, but also brought home national recognition to Maui after earning top awards and honorable mention at the Student Television Network National Convention, one of the country’s largest student media competitions.

Representing Hawaiʻi against hundreds of teams from across the nation, the Maui Waena middle school media students captured two first-place awards in the Feature Story and Music Video categories. The team also earned honorable mentions in additional categories.  

The national convention brings together thousands of middle and high school students each year for hands-on competitions where teams must plan, shoot, and edit broadcast-quality stories under tight deadlines. Over the past 25 years, The Student Television Network supports and serves teachers and students with year-round support, such as curriculum, career and leadership programs, mentorship, and competitive opportunities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other schools throughout Hawaiʻi also brought home awards in different categories. Hawaiʻi continues to gain recognition for the young storytellers and media creators. The experience not only builds technical media skills, but also helps to prepare them for future opportunities in journalism, film and digital storytelling.

Maui Waena’s media program is amongst many others at the school that continue to thrive and engage students from all grade levels. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu