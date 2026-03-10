State health officials confirm third 2026 dengue case on Oʻahu

Aedes albopictus is a widespread invasive mosquito in Hawai’i. Health officials are advising the public to be on guard against mosquitos and the possible spread of travel-related dengue fever. PC: James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has identified a new travel-related dengue virus case on Oʻahu, marking the state’s third confirmed infection of the year involving an individual who recently visited an affected region.

Department teams deployed to the area to conduct inspections and implement mosquito control measures. Officials said the virus is not established in the state, but travelers can bring it home after visiting Central and South America, Asia and several Pacific Islands.

Hawai‘i residents returning from vacations should watch for symptoms like fever, nausea and rash for two weeks. Health officials recommend taking precautions against mosquito bites for three weeks to prevent local spread.

Dengue spreads when a mosquito bites an infected person and then carries the virus to another. While the mosquitoes that carry the disease live in the islands, cases remain limited to those who traveled.

The Health Department advised residents to eliminate standing water in buckets, planters and rain barrels. These small pools serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes that can transmit the disease.

People planning international travel should review country-specific risk information at least four to six weeks before departure. Recommended precautions include using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after travel should contact a healthcare provider. The department maintains a disease reporting line at 808-586-4586 for suspected infections.