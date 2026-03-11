Circus Lolo tickets available now: A kamaʻāina circus at kamaʻāina prices

Circus Lolo

Low Gravity, a Maui nonprofit dedicated to inspiring joy and fulfillment through creative experiences, announced that tickets are officially on sale for the return of its whimsical production, Circus Lolo – a life-size, live-action cartoon circus parody.

The performances are hosted at a private residence in Haʻikū on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.

“Prepare to be enchanted by a rambunctious display of colorful whimsy that promises to delight all ages—featuring an ensemble of incredibly talented volunteers from across Maui—while also supporting a wonderful cause,” organizers said.

“No other Maui-based circus in this price range includes a free lūʻau, a guaranteed humpback whale sighting or the very strong possibility of an appearance from Sasquatch,” said Glenn Martinez, co-founder of Low Gravity and creator of Circus Lolo. “And fear not, as always, Circus Lolo is 100% clown-free.”

“Our amazingly generous all-volunteer troupe allows us to keep the cost of tickets affordable for Maui families,” Martinez said, “In a fast-paced 90 minutes we present 60 ridiculous characters and dozens of fun and colorful props over the course of the show’s 35 acts.”

Every ticket purchased directly contributes to Low Gravity’s mission of providing free, rewarding experiences across the island, including the ʻOli ʻOli Club, a keiki enrichment program focused on character building and artistic expression and monthly Keiki Fun Zones.

“This limited engagement offers a wonderful opportunity to experience unique entertainment while making a tangible difference in the lives of local children and families,” organizers said.

Maui’s Own Circus Lolo, a Fundraiser for Low Gravity

Friday, April 3: 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4: 5 and 7:30 p.m.

At an exclusive private residence in Haʻikū. (Address provided with ticket confirmation).

Adults: $12.50; Keiki (Children): $2.50

Tickets available now at: circuslolo.com/tickets

Given the intimate venue setting, capacity is limited for each performance. Early booking is strongly advised to secure attendance.