Travel Advisory issued for Hawaiʻi airports amid severe weather

A travel advisory has been issued for Hawaiʻi Airports as severe weather conditions persist statewide.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises travelers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure time for transpacific flights and at least 90 minutes prior to scheduled departure time for interisland flights.

Travelers should check with their airline on the status of their flight before heading to the airport.