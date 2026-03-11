UHMC offers free cybersecurity and vulnerability assessment clinic for small businesses 

Cybersecurity Center at UH. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

“Cybersecurity Risk Management and Vulnerability Assessments for Small Businesses” is a free Zoom meeting presented by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College for sole proprietors and registered businesses in Hawai‘i. It will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 12–1 p.m. via Zoom. This is the third and final session in a series.

“Most small businesses don’t realize they’re a target until it’s too late. You don’t need a big budget to protect yourself, but you do need to know where your risks are. This session will walk you through practical, affordable steps for identifying your most critical digital assets and assessing your vulnerabilities before an attacker does,” said David Stevens, assistant professor of IT/Cybersecurity at UH Kapi‘olani Community College and session lead for the UH Cybersecurity Clinic.

The meeting will cover: The “Asset First” Mindset; Identifying Digital Risks in 2026; Practical Vulnerability Assessments; and Affordable Defense.

The sessions are funded by $1 million in grant funding and wraparound support from Google’s Cybersecurity Clinics Fund to establish the University of Hawaiʻi Cybersecurity Clinics. The clinic is one of 15 new ones launching at higher education institutions nationwide, made possible through a collaboration between Google and the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics.

Cyber student and analyst. PC: University of Hawaiʻi