Hawaiʻi State Legislature closed Friday, March 13, due to severe weather

March 12, 2026, 3:27 PM HST
The Hawaii Legislature. PC: Brian Perry

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature will be closed on Friday, March 13, following Gov. Josh Green’s announcement regarding the closure of state offices due to potentially severe weather conditions.

All Senate and House committee hearings scheduled for March 13 will be postponed, and floor sessions in both chambers for Session Day 27 will not be convened.

Legislative leadership urges the public to stay safe and remain alert as weather conditions develop. State emergency preparedness officials encourage residents and visitors to monitor official sources for updates and instructions.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency provides guidance on preparing for severe weather and disasters at ready.hawaii.gov. Under the state Department of Defense, HIEMA also offers links for residents to sign up for alerts from their respective county emergency management agencies at dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/.

