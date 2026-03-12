Maui News

Kamehameha Song Contest postponed to May 1 due to severe weather

March 12, 2026, 3:37 PM HST
Due to severe weather, the 106th Annual Kamehameha Song Contest has been postponed to Friday, May 1, 2026, when our students will take the stage to share this year’s mele honoring Ke Aliʻi Pauahi.

“While the date has changed, the spirit of this year’s event remains,” according to an email update from the school.

“Pauahi Nona Ka Lei celebrates the enduring legacy of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop and the love she carried for her people. Through mele, our haumāna give voice to that legacy and invite all of us to reflect on the ways it continues to live within our lāhui today,” according to the school.

To explore the mele (songs) and the haumāna (students) behind them, and learn more about the inspiration and ʻike (knowledge) that shaped this year’s compositions, visit ksbe.edu/songcontest.

