Maui Surf Forecast for March 13, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 03:35 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:25 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers and

scattered thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:11 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 10:59 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small, short to medium period west-northwest swells will bring small surf to north and west facing shores through the remainder of the week. Kauai will block some of this swell energy from reaching Oahu and Maui, but it will make it into the west facing shores of the Big Island. The next west-northwest swell is expected to build Friday into the weekend. Additionally, a small, medium period north swell originating from Alaska Peninsula gap winds is expected to arrive tonight and continue into the weekend.

Rough and choppy surf will continue along south-facing shores due to the southerly wind direction. These south winds will intensify tonight into Friday, causing south shore surf to build Friday into the weekend, likely reaching advisory levels. Once southerly winds diminish early next week, a small to moderate, long-period south swell generated by a gale force low east-southeast of New Zealand will arrive along south-facing shores and build into midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.