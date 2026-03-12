State Courts on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and in Maui County closed Friday due to inclement weather

Wailuku Courthouse Hoapili Hale sculpture closeup. PC: Brian Perry

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announces that state courts and Judiciary operations on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and in Maui County will be closed on Friday, March 13, due to inclement weather.

All hearings and trials scheduled for Friday on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi will be rescheduled. By court order, the deadline for all court filings due Friday on those islands has been extended until Monday, March 16, when courts are expected to reopen, weather permitting.

The public is encouraged to visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website for updates and additional information.

As always, parties may monitor the state’s online public case information system, eCourt Kokua, for the most current information regarding hearings, trials, and case activity.

Jurors summoned to appear for jury selection at the Honolulu Circuit Court building at 777 Punchbowl Street or the Honolulu District Court building at 1111 Alakea Street should call 808-539-4364 or check Juror Online Information at https://jury.courts.hawaii.gov for additional information.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of court users, employees, and the community.