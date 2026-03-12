Maui News

Time lapse video over West Maui

March 12, 2026, 5:35 PM HST
* Updated March 12, 8:08 PM
VC: Tyler Gentry

Visitor Tyler Gentry captured this picturesque time lapse video of West Maui while vacationing on Maui from Arizona. The imagery comes as Maui braces for severe weather impacts from a kona storm.

