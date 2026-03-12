Maui News
Time lapse video over West Maui
Visitor Tyler Gentry captured this picturesque time lapse video of West Maui while vacationing on Maui from Arizona. The imagery comes as Maui braces for severe weather impacts from a kona storm.
