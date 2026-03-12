Weather impacts from kona storm persist with strong winds in the forecast

Kona storm satellite imagery (5:19 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2026) PC: NOAA/ NWS Steady showers passed through Central Maui on Wednesday afternoon. PC: (3.11.26) Wendy Osher

A powerful kona storm will produce periods of hazardous weather impacts across the Hawaiian Islands through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says we can expect a combination of threats ranging from significant flash flooding, damaging winds, snow and ice over the highest Big Island summits and strong to severe thunderstorms.

“The strongest southwesterly winds from Friday to Saturday will produce damaging wind gusts along north and east of the island mountains. Unsettled wet weather conditions with southwesterly winds will continue into early next week,” according tot he latest forecast.

The kona storm will begin to lift northward on Monday, and unsettled weather will start to ease across the Hawaiʻi region. High pressure will build back in north of the state allowing trade winds to return from next Wednesday onward.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for Maui County until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026. There is also a High Wind Watch in effect for Maui County from 6 p.m. tonight, and lasting until Sunday morning.

Maui closures implemented as severe weather persists from kona storm

The County of Maui’s Kepaniwai Park and the State of Hawaiʻi’s ʻĪao Valley State Monument were closed on Wednesday due to the severe weather forecast. Signs were posted below Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens, blocking access for entry, with another sign indicating travel into the valley for residential traffic only.

Earlier, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources closed camping areas on Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu until further notice. On Maui, includes: Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area and Waiʻānapanapa State Park. On Molokaʻi, this includes Pālāʻau State Park overlooking Kalaupapa peninsula. On Oʻahu, camping sites are: Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana State Park, Mālaekahana State Recreation Area, Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area, and Sand Island State Recreation Area.

