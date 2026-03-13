ʻĀina Momona seeks ocean users for Kiaʻi o ke Kai focus groups

A screengrab shows the home page for ʻĀina Momona, which is organizing online focus groups beginning March 24 for a community-based framework for Hawaiʻi ocean projects.

Organizers with ʻĀina Momona are seeking ocean users and stewards for a series of online focus groups starting March 24 to help shape a community-based framework for Hawaiʻi ocean projects.

The “talk story” sessions aim to center the voices of those who live and work in relationship with the sea as decisions regarding ocean research and development increase across the islands. Organizers said the goal is to gather manaʻo on what constitutes a respectful and effective engagement process for future projects.

For a local fishing family or a multigenerational coastal resident, these sessions offer a direct way to ensure that traditional knowledge and community needs guide how outside researchers interact with Hawaiʻi’s resources.

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Participants will meet for approximately one hour via Zoom. The organization is offering a $25 Visa gift card to those who participate as a gesture of appreciation for their time and expertise.

ʻĀina Momona is specifically looking for input from a wide range of individuals, including ʻAha Moku representatives, cultural practitioners, lawaiʻa, lifeguards and surfers. Lineal families with deep roots in specific coastal areas and practitioners of loko iʻa are also encouraged to join the conversation.

The schedule for the virtual focus groups includes:

March 24 at 12 p.m.

March 25 at 12 p.m.

April 6 at 12 p.m.

April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

April 8 at 12 p.m.

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Organizers said the project views the ocean as more than a resource, describing it as a source of sustenance, a place of practice and a genealogy. Community members who steward or care for ocean spaces can provide recommendations on responsible research practices through these sessions.