Lahaina community healing event returns to Methodist Church March 21

Musician Reiko Fukino will be among artists performing March 21 during the Maui Economic Recovery Commission’s Healing Journey Team event, its second Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturday at Lahaina United Methodist Church. Courtesy photo

The Maui Economic Recovery Commission Healing Journey Team will hold its second Pa‘ūpili 3rd Saturdays gathering on March 21 to support Lahaina residents impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church and features more than 20 local vendors, cultural practitioners and musicians.

Organizers said the monthly series aims to provide a space for creativity and connection while offering wraparound services and resources to families navigating recovery.

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“Last month was our first Pa‘ūpili, and we had such a good time — it’s only going to get better and better,” said Michaellyn Burke, a committee member.

Musical performances scheduled throughout the day include Reiko Fukino, Kaniala Masoe, Makana Arce, Lahela Park, Kuha‘o Murray and Makamae Paselio.

Kaniala Masoe is scheduled to be one of the event’s featured musical performers. Courtesy photo

Attendees may find parking at the Outlets of Maui lot or at designated street stalls surrounding the church.

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Maui United Way and 211 Hawai‘i provide financial and administrative support for the series.

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The recovery commission is currently in its second phase of work, moving 11 community-led projects toward implementation following the disaster.

For more information, residents can visit paupili.com or find the group on social media at @paupilisaturdays.