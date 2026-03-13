Lānaʻi shelter opened, Hāna shelter to be opened today as kona storm intensifies

In coordination with the Maui Emergency Management Agency and County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, the American Red Cross opened a shelter on Lānaʻi shortly before 1 p.m. today at Lānai High & Elementary School Gym. Another shelter is scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. today at the Hāna High School cafeteria. The locations have been added to four other shelters that opened Thursday, 3/12, on Maui and Molokaʻi. National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu predicts the storm will intensify tonight and through Sunday, 3/15.

Shelters will provide cots, food and water. Bring bedding, along with essential supplies and medications. Pets are permitted if they are in crates. Maui Humane Society and MEMA coordinated the delivery of pet crates to Maui High School Gym and South Maui Community Park Gym to support residents bringing pets to emergency shelters.

Shelter locations are:

(NEW) Lānaʻi High & Elementary School Gym, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City

(NEW) Hana High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

Maui High School Gym: 660 Lono Ave., Kahului

Kaunakakai Gym: 180 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Lahaina Civic Center: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

South Maui Community Park Gym: 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

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While no evacuation orders are currently in place, the shelters have been opened proactively to provide a safe space for residents and visitors should conditions worsen. The duration of the shelters will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional sites will open if further needs arise, according to MEMA.

A strong, prolonged kona storm is bringing periods of heavy rain and flash flooding to Maui County and the rest of the state. Maui County remains under NWS flood watch through Sunday night, March 15, and high wind warning through Sunday morning, March, 15.

For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.