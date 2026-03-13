Police warn of ‘recovery scams’ targeting past fraud victims

The Maui Police Department is warning residents about “recovery scams” where fraudsters pose as investigators or government officials to steal more money from people who have already lost funds to previous scams.

Police officials said these scammers contact victims through direct messages or online ads, promising to retrieve lost money or claiming the funds are already waiting for release.

The scheme functions as an advance-fee fraud. Scammers often invent various fees or taxes that the victim must pay before they can supposedly receive their recovered assets.

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The scammers may present themselves as hackers, recovery agents, or attorneys. In some cases, they impersonate law enforcement and government officials to gain trust.

Police advise anyone contacted by these individuals to cease all communication immediately and block the sender.

Officers recommend that residents never share personal or financial information with unverified sources. They also warned that any offer to recover money that sounds too good to be true is likely a scam.

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Those who may have shared financial details with a suspicious service should notify their bank immediately and monitor their accounts for unauthorized activity.

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Residents can report suspicious activity to the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.