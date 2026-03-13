Stabilization work begins at historic Baldwin Home in Lahaina

Workers from Premier Restoration use mechanical lifts to take down Baldwin Home walls still standing after the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire disaster. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Crews have begun stabilization work on the historic Baldwin Home gutted in the Lahaina wildfire in August 2023. The work marks the first major physical step toward rebuilding the landmark since the disaster, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced this week.

Premier Restoration personnel started using mechanical lifts to dismantle the two-story building’s north and south gable walls. Foundation officials said the walls had begun to weaken and lean inward, requiring careful work to preserve the structure.

The process is slow and methodical. Workers label and record the exact position of every stone before moving it to a secure storage area. This cataloging ensures that when full reconstruction begins, the original materials can be returned to their historical placement.

Protecting the foundation

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The current phase of work focuses on the upper portions of the walls located above the window lines. The lower sections of the home remain intact for now.

Once the unstable stones are cleared, the foundation plans to install exterior bracing. The next step will involve the removal of fire debris from the interior of the structure.

“This is the very beginning of an important journey to save a cornerstone of Lahaina’s history,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

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The home dates back to the 1830s. As the oldest standing house on Maui, it has served as a focal point for the town’s historic district for generations.

Funding the recovery

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To pay for the continued stabilization and the eventual restoration of multiple historic sites, the nonprofit foundation is turning to the community for financial support.

A benefit luau is scheduled for May 16 at Old Lahaina Lūʻau. This will be complemented by an online auction running from May 11-20.

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Event proceeds will pay to save the town’s heritage sites.

For those interested in the long-term vision for the district, the foundation has posted its Historic Building Restoration Master Plan in the recovery section of its website. Tickets and sponsorship details are also available at www.LahainaRestoration.org.