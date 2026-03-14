Clearing transportation facilities following storms, ensuring bridge safety

HDOT has received concerns regarding the ‘Ῑao Stream (Wailuku River) Bridge and would like to reassure Central Maui residents that the bridge has been inspected and cleared. The crack on the bridge is related to the bridge deck joints and was recorded on the bridge’s 2024 inspection. Bridge deck joints allow for regular expansion of the deck as the bridge heats and cools. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation shares its post storm protocols to ensure transportation facilities are safe for the public following concerns expressed on social media.

During severe weather events, HDOT crews monitor drainage systems and bridges and respond to callouts as directed by the emergency operations center in the district as long as it is safe for crews to remain in the field. Once the weather system passes, crews check culverts and canals in affected areas, assess barriers and guardrails for damage from debris or high winds, inspect slopes for loose material and trees, and check bridges and pavement in flooded areas. Closures necessary for safety are put in place and communicated through signage and public updates.

Inspections of bridge footings, supports and deck structures will also follow as the system moves away from the islands. The primary threat to bridge structures from storm systems is scouring from storm debris. HDOT engineers and inspectors check for scour by examining debris lines at bridges, observing changes in stream beds and looking for structure movement or settlement.

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If a bridge shows signs of failure, HDOT will move to keep those traveling over the bridge safe by reducing its posted weight capacity, limiting the route to local traffic or closing the bridge down. HDOT is mandated to inspect bridges on a biennial schedule and report critical findings to the federal government. More information about bridge management can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/bridge-management/

Life-threatening storm impacts such as fast rising floodwaters or obstructions in travel lane should be reported to 9-1-1. Non-life-threatening events such as debris on the shoulder of a road can be reported to HDOT using the following contacts:

REPORT A HIGHWAY PROBLEM

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MAUI – 808-873-3535

KAUA‘I – 808-241-3000

HAWAI‘I ISLAND – 808-933-8866

O‘AHU – 808-831-6714 After hours: 808-485-6200

Email: complainthighwayoahu@hawaii.gov