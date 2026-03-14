Maui News

Drinking water tanks positioned in Upper Kula due to waterline break from kona storm

March 14, 2026, 6:55 PM HST
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County of Maui Department of Water Supply deployed water buffalos (drinking water tanks) in several parts of Upper Kula today, March 14, 2026, after a mainline break impacted area water service.

Water buffalos, or large, portable tanks that hold clean drinking water, have been stationed at the following Upper Kula locations:

  • Ching Store
  • Intersection of Copp Road and Kula Highway
  • Von Tempsky Community Center Complex (also known as Kula Community Center)
  • Kula Lodge
  • Harold W. Rice Memorial Park

Severe weather caused a water mainline break earlier today, resulting in low pressure service and water outages in the Upper Kula area, from Upper Kimo Drive to Kanaio.

Due to inclement weather, the estimated time for DWS repairs is currently unknown.

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DWS is advising all residents and visitors to conserve water during the prolonged kona storm due to safety concerns related to potential power and electronic system disruptions. Nonessential water use should be limited until conditions improve.

Also, the water department may issue notifications regarding DWS service interruptions, conservation requests, or water quality advisories through its News Flash notifications. Sign up via County of Maui website athttps://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx. To subscribe, create a login, scroll down to News Flash, and select notifications for the Department of Water Supply.

For general DWS information, visit www.mauicounty.gov.

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