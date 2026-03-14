Evacuation Warning, advisory for certain Lahaina neighborhoods due to flooding

Both an evacuation warning and an evacuation advisory have been issued at 6 p.m. today, March 14, 2026, for Wahikuli and Leialiʻi areas below Ka Laʻi Ola in Lahaina due to fast-moving floodwaters from nearby retention basins nearing capacity, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Warnings and advisories are not mandatory evacuation orders.

County of Maui crews are actively working to redirect overflow and actively pumping water from the basin to help keep levels safe.

To view whether neighborhood is under warning or advisory evacuations, visit https://protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=20.886943%2C-156.504834. Lahaina Civic Center is the nearest shelter site.

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There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed.

STORM UPDATE

A powerful kona storm continues to hit Maui County, forcing widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes, downed power lines and other impacts. National Weather Service (NWS) anticipates severe weather will continue through Sunday for Maui County.

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MEMA CALL LINE

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MEMA’s emergency call line for area residents is open. Call 808-270-7285.