Haleakalā service trip in early April

Kīpahulu coastline, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Spend the weekend of April 3 to 5 immersed in the rainforest of Haleakalā’s Kīpahulu District on a service project with the Friends of Haleakalā National Park. This is a front-country, car-accessible trip with minimal hiking and maximum connection to a beautiful place. Participants will tent camp and prepare shared meals in the bunkhouse.

Anticipated work, under the direction of the National Park Service, may include greenhouse cleanup and maintenance, removal of invasives, native plant habitat and loʻi restoration and more.

For more information and to make a reservation for this trip, visit fhnp.org and then email the leader, peter@fhnp.org .