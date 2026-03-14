Hawaiian Airlines transitions to self-service bag tag stations

Hawaiian Airlines is enhancing the passenger experience by transitioning to self-service bag tag stations to streamline and improve service.

The shift to self-service technology aims to shorten lobby lines, provide more convenient options, and optimize airport operations.

Hawaiian Airlines will roll out the new self-service bag tag software at lobby kiosks in phases at its five Hawai‘i airports starting later this month, moving towards mobile and web check-in as the main method for boarding pass retrieval.

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The upgrades will extend to Hawaiian’s continental US and international lobbies through mid-April, with several locations already completed. Guests can use kiosks to print and attach bag destination tags (bag tags) before heading to the bag drop areas.

The initiative is designed to cut down lobby wait times and congestion, facilitate the journey to departure gates, and reduce waste with fewer printed boarding passes.

“We consistently hear from our guests that they want to spend less time in the airport lobby and prefer to get on their way as quickly and easily as possible,” said Shelly Parker, head of Hawai‘i guest operations for Hawaiian Airlines. “Our bag tag stations, alongside further improvements coming this spring, are part of our commitment to make the airport experience seamless and stress-free. This transition is a key step towards integrating our passenger service system in April.”

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Alaska Airlines, which implemented similar self-service bag tag systems in 2023, has noted improvements in guest wait times and overall satisfaction. Alaska Airlines guests who pre-pay for luggage typically spend less than 60 seconds at the bag station—an approach Hawaiian Airlines plans to emulate as travelers adopt the new technology.

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“With most of our guests already checking in on their mobile devices, we’re excited to introduce a more efficient self-service bag-tag process,” Parker said. “These additional options support broader upgrades across our digital platforms—including our website, mobile app, and new lobby technology for our agents—to help guests move from the lobby to the gate with greater ease.”

According to Parker, guest service agents will assist those unable to check in before arriving at the airport or in need of further help at the service counter.

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Hawaiian Airlines travelers are encouraged to:

Prepare for travel before leaving home;

Pre-pay for checked baggage for a $5 discount on the first bag;

Download the boarding pass;

Check in online or via the Hawaiian Airlines mobile app 24 hours before departure;

Arrive at the airport with the boarding pass ready;

Proceed directly to security if not checking bags;

If checking bags, use the self-service bag tag station to tag bags;

Scan the boarding pass and print bag tags;

Drop bags at the designated area;

Proceed to security.

Visit the Hawaiian Airlines website for more check-in options, updates, or FAQs on the bag tag station upgrades. Visit the Hawaiian Airlines website for check-in options, updates or for FAQs on the bag tag station upgrades.