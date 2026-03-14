House passes Native Hawaiian affairs bills, sends measures to Senate

Hawaiian flags are raised at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol during a Prince Kūhiō Rally in Honolulu. PC: file (3.25.25) Office of the Governor

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives advanced numerous bills relating to Native Hawaiian affairs that support housing, cultural preservation, and community support. The measures, developed by the House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs, have now been transmitted to the Senate for its consideration.

House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Chair David A. Tarnas (D-8 North and South Kohala) stated that, “At the beginning of the legislative session, when the House Majority highlighted its priorities for the year, advancing policies that support Native Hawaiian families and communities was one of our major themes. To that end, the Committee has approved legislation that provides sustainable sources of funding to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, supports the interagency working group responsible for calculating the pro-rata share of ceded land revenues that must be paid to OHA, expands the successorship eligibility for Hawaiian Homeland leases, and strengthens the support for programs relating to Hawaiian culture and language.

The following measures approved by the House have crossed over to the Senate.

HB2049 HD3 – Relating to Housing

Restructures the conveyance tax to a marginal rate system for the sale of properties with residential use, adjusts the tax for multifamily properties to reflect value on a per-unit basis, and applies a cost-of-living adjustment to conveyance tax rates. Allocates revenues from conveyance tax collections. Allocates a portion of conveyance tax collections to the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund to fund infrastructure programs in areas that meet minimum standards of transit-supportive density. Allocates a portion of conveyance tax revenues to the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust Fund.

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HB2309 HD1 – Relating to the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, 1920

Amends the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, 1920, as amended, to include sibling’s children as qualifying relatives of lessees for the purposes of lease transfer and lease successorship, in the same manner currently allowed for spouses, children, grandchildren, and siblings.

HB2433 HD1 – Relating to the Hawaiian Language

Requires that priority be given to the language of a law that aligns with the intent of the Legislature if there is a difference between the English and Hawaiian versions of the law that is material to its interpretation.

HB2046 HD2 – Relating to the ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Commission

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Establishes and appropriates funds for the ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Commission to coordinate and promote initiatives that support the use of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. Sunsets 12/2/2030.

HB2438 HD3 – Relating to the Hawaiʻi Cultural Trust

Establishes the Hawaiʻi Cultural Trust within the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. Establishes an income tax credit for contributions made to the Hawaiʻi Cultural Trust and qualified Hawaiʻi cultural organizations, under certain conditions. Establishes a special number plate for motor vehicles to support the Hawaiʻi Cultural Trust. Applies the income tax credit to taxable years beginning after 12/31/2026.

HB2047 HD2 – Relating to the Aha Moku Advisory Committee.

Amends the process for hiring the Executive Director of the Aha Moku Advisory Committee. Specifies that the Chairperson of the Board of Land and Natural Resources is responsible for the appointment, oversight, and administrative authority over the Executive Director of the Aha Moku Advisory Committee. Requires any formal position, recommendation, or advisory action of the Aha Moku Advisory Committee to be adopted at a duly noticed public meeting at which a quorum is present. Amends the reporting requirements of the Aha Moku Advisory Committee.

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HB2104 HD2 – Relating to Island Burial Councils

Extends the time to fill vacancies that occur during an Island Burial Council member’s term. Provides per diem compensation in the form of a stipend for Island Burial Council members. Revises the Island Burial Councils’ quorum for business to be a majority of the appointed council members.

HB2582 HD1 – Relating to Hawaiian Affairs

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Amends the membership and responsibilities of the Public Land Trust Working Group established under Act 226, SLH 2022. Requires the Working Group to submit four reports to the Legislature: a first interim report regarding Act 178, SLH 2006, financial reporting and accounting; a second interim report regarding the public land trust inventory; a third interim report that includes a preliminary draft of findings and recommendations regarding Act 178 financial reporting and accounting and the public land trust inventory; and a final report that includes proposed legislation. Authorizes the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to provide administrative support to the Working Group in coordination with a third-party consultant.

HB2584 HD1 – Relating to the Public Land Trust

Temporarily increases the total amount of public land trust revenues transferred to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, while reaffirming the State’s obligation to the twenty per cent pro rata share pursuant to the Hawaiʻi State Constitution.