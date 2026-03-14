Kula Hospital Emergency Department temporarily closed

Kula Hospital aerial photo. PC: Courtesy

Due to unsafe facility conditions caused by severe weather, the Kula Hospital Emergency Department is temporarily closed.

Patients currently at the emergency department will continue to receive care. Anyone who needs emergency services should go to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department in Wailuku.

If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911. Emergency responders will provide care and transport patients to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

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This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Maui Memorial Medical Center and Lanai Community Hospital remain fully operational. Both Emergency Departments remain open and continue to provide safe, quality, and compassionate care for residents and visitors.

We will continue to communicate with the community as conditions change. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

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Additional community updates will be posted to mauihealth.org/publicsafety.