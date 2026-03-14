Lahaina Cannery hosts St. Patrick’s Day celebration Tuesday

Lahaina Cannery Mall. PC: Wendy Osher

Lahaina Cannery will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17 featuring live music from Logan Kalawaia and Friends and holiday-themed drink specials at the West Maui shopping center.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with Sergio’s Bar Truck serving Guinness, Jameson Irish Whiskey, green beer and specialty cocktails like Irish Mules and Guinness Margaritas.

Families and residents looking for dinner can choose from several on-site restaurants, including Kalei’s and Jersey Mike’s, or visit food trucks in the dining lot. Options include Bistro Gourmandise, Ganotisis’ Pacific Rim Cuisine, Lahaina Sushi Ko and Lahaina Thai Ono.

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The Cannery continues its regular weekly cultural programming alongside the holiday event. Free activities include Zumba on Mondays at 9 a.m., hula lessons on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m., and hula shows on Sundays at 1 p.m.

Local musicians also perform every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. as part of the Pau Hana Concert Series.

For more upcoming events, click here.

Event flier.