MEO bus service suspended today due to hazardous road conditions

Maui Economic Opportunity bus service is suspended today, March 14, due to hazardous road conditions. An MEO bus is shown in the Maui County Fair Parade on Oct. 2.

Maui Economic Opportunity will be suspending transportation services today, March 14, due to hazardous road conditions caused by the strong Kona storm overnight.

The decision to halt The Maui Bus paratransit and Human Service operations on Maui (including East Maui), Moloka`i and Lāna`i was made in consultation with the Maui County Department of Transportation. MEO will advise the public when service is restored.

MEO apologizes for any inconvenience to riders.

