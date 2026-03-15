Flooding risk evacuation notice downgraded for certain Lahaina neighborhoods

Screenshot of County of Maui pumping.

An evacuation warning notice has been downgraded to an advisory at 10:13 a.m. today, March 15, 2026, for Wahikuli and Leialiʻi areas below Ka Laʻi Ola in Lahaina due to the lower risk of flooding, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Overnight pumping by County of Maui crews has been successful in keeping the retention basins at safe levels. Crews have been working to redirect overflow and actively pumping water from the basin to help keep levels safe.

An evacuation warning and an evacuation advisory was issued at 6 p.m. March 14, 2026, for Wahikuli and Leialiʻi areas below Ka Laʻi Ola in Lahaina due to fast-moving floodwaters from nearby retention basins nearing capacity. Warnings and advisories are not mandatory evacuation orders.

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To view whether neighborhood is under advisory evacuations, visit https://protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=20.886943%2C-156.504834. Lahaina Civic Center is the nearest shelter site.

Evacuation alerts:

To sign up Genasys evacuation alerts, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2817/GENASYS-Know-Your-Zone.

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There are three types of Genasys evacuation messages:

ORDERS: Mandatory evacuations due to imminent threat to life and/or property. Leave now.

WARNING: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with livestock and pets, may consider leaving early.

ADVISORY: Be on alert and follow County recommendations. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed.

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Storm update:

A powerful kona storm continues to hit Maui County, forcing widespread road closures and property damage from flooding, landslides, sinkholes, downed power lines and other impacts. National Weather Service (NWS) anticipates severe weather will continue through today for Maui County.

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More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.