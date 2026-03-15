Kona storm traffic impacts on Maui – Sunday, March 15, 2026

Post-storm cleanup, North Kīhei Road, Maui. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Roadways across Maui remain hazardous due to debris, flooding and limited turnaround space. There are still multiple road closures and traffic advisories in place.

Here is an ongoing list of road closures:

(8 a.m., March 15, 2026) Crews from the state Department of Transportation continue to clear trees and debris from North Kīhei Road. North Kīhei Road remains closed between Honoapiʻilani Highway and Piʻilani Highway.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

(7:52 a.m., March 15, 2026) Tree down blocking the road at Mile 10 on Hāna Highway in the vicinity of Puohokamoa Falls. A crew is en route.

(7:30 a.m., March 15, 2026) Wākea Avenue is now open between Hina Avenue and Kamehameha Avenue.

(7:08 a.m., March 15, 2026) The following roads along South Kīhei Road remain closed:

South Kīhei Road / Kaonoulu Road

/ South Kīhei Road / Kūlanihākoʻi Street

/ South Kīhei Road / Kanani Road

/ South Kīhei Road / Alanui Ke Aliʻi

/ South Kīhei Road / Keonekai Road

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

(6:59 a.m., March 15, 2026) South Kīhei Road at Auhana, and South Kīhei Road at Līpoa Street are now open.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

(6:10 a.m., March 15, 2026) Crater Road (Route 378) remains closed beginning at Mile 2.5 and Kula Highway (Route 37) remains closed from Mile 15 to 17. HDOT will be clearing the trees and mud from the areas this morning.

(2:46 a.m., March 15, 2026) Both lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kuihelani Highway and Olowalu is now open. There is no longer contraflow in place.