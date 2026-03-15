Kona storm begins lifting: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory continue for Maui, Wind Warning for Haleakalā

Kona storm satellite imagery (7:45 a.m., Sunday, March 15, 2026) PC: NOAA/ NWS

The large and powerful kona storm that has been slowly moving across the Hawaiian Islands, is expected to begin lifting northeastward today into Monday, with heavy rain and strong winds easing across the state, according to the National Weather Service. However, periods of unsettled wet weather in a light and variable low level wind pattern will continue across the state through next week.

A strong kona storm remains north of the Hawaiian Islands generating periods of hazardous weather impacts. Maui County remains under a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory, with the summit of Haleakalā under a High Wind Warning until this evening.

A Flood Watch continues for Maui County and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi through late tonight. The National Weather Service encourages the public to be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

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Flash flooding is still a possibility as the large and powerful kona storm northwest of the state draws deep tropical moisture across the islands. Persistent bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms may produce intense rainfall rates, leading to rapid rises in streams and flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of Maui County and the Big Island, replacing the Wind Warning that was in effect earlier. The National Weather Service is forecasting southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. The public should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.

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A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the summit of Haleakalā and the Big Island summits until 6 p.m. For Haleakalā on Maui, the forecast calls for southwest winds 50 to 65 mph with higher gusts. For the Big Island summits, the forecast calls for southwest winds of 80 to 100 mph with higher gusts.

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Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut. Travel to summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.