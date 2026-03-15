MEO paratransit and partial Human Services operations resume Monday

An MEO bus drops off kupuna at the Grand Wailea on July 26 for the Kupuna Aloha Luncheon. MEO Maui Bus paratransit and partial Human Services operations will resume Monday, March 16.

Maui Economic Opportunity Maui Bus paratransit and partial Human Services operations for dialysis and essential medical appointments only on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Maui, except for East Maui, will resume Monday, March 16.

MEO buses in Hana will run again when the town reopens and the roads are deemed safe.

Impacts from the Kona storm shut down MEO’s Human Services and Maui Bus paratransit services on Saturday,March 14, and MEO buses were not running today.

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MEO buses did provide emergency transport today in coordination with the Maui County Department of Transportation and Maui Emergency Management Agency.

“Rider and driver safety are the priority,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We must ensure passage is staff before resuming full operations.”

MEO Transportation in Puʻunēnē can be reached at 808-877-7651, on Molokaʻi at 808-553-3218 and on Lānaʻi at 808-565-6665.

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MEO offices in Wailuku, Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi City will be open Monday, March 16, after closing Friday, March 13, due to the Kona storm. The Hana office will remain closed until buses begin running again.

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All MEO Head Start preschool centers are closed this week for Spring Break.



