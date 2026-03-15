Whale Tales 2026 marks 20 years of marine research on Maui

A screengrab from the Whale Trust website.

Whale Trust concluded its 20th anniversary Whale Tales event in Kapalua last month, drawing hundreds of attendees to discuss the latest humpback whale research and the future of global ocean health.

The four-day gathering at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, featured world-renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle and Polynesian navigator Nainoa Thompson. Organizers said thousands more tuned in via livestream to watch the scientific presentations.

A centerpiece of the weekend included “Listening to the Ocean,” a moderated panel with Ocean Elders including Jean-Michel Cousteau and Lord Fatafehi Fakafānua. The discussion focused on merging traditional cultural wisdom with modern scientific discovery to address rapid changes in the Pacific.

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More than 500 people also attended a special screening of “Ocean with David Attenborough,” which highlighted the fragility of marine ecosystems.

Event organizers said proceeds from the gathering benefit the Whale Trust Beneficiary fund. These funds pay for ongoing research and education programs specifically focused on humpback whales and the health of the surrounding ocean. Ongoing research helps federal and state agencies manage vessel traffic and protect the marine environment that supports the island’s tourism economy.

While the live sessions ended Feb. 23, Whale Trust officials said the public can still register for on-demand access to the presentations. The recorded sessions remain available online through April 6.