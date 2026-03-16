Maui News

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi returns to Maui for three-day blood drive, March 17-19

March 16, 2026, 6:10 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi is returning to Maui, giving the community an opportunity to donate blood and save lives. From March 17 to 19, the blood bank will host a three-day drive at the Cameron Center, located at 95 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

The drive will take place on the following dates and times:

  • Tuesday, March 17 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 18 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m
  • Thursday, March 19 from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi has had an urgent need for blood in past weeks. With the recent severe weather, this is an especially important time for Maui donors to help maintain the blood supply.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Blood drives are held on Maui and Kauaʻi and in Kona and Hilo three times a year to ensure that residents across the state have the opportunity to donate. Hawaiʻi’s unique island geography makes maintaining a stable blood supply even more critical. By participating in this blood drive, donors directly impact the lives of those facing medical emergencies. The next blood drive on Maui will be held in July.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit bbh.org or call 808-848-4770. Stay updated by following @bloodbankhawaii on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu