Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi returns to Maui for three-day blood drive, March 17-19

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi is returning to Maui, giving the community an opportunity to donate blood and save lives. From March 17 to 19, the blood bank will host a three-day drive at the Cameron Center, located at 95 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

The drive will take place on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, March 17 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Thursday, March 19 from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi has had an urgent need for blood in past weeks. With the recent severe weather, this is an especially important time for Maui donors to help maintain the blood supply.

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Blood drives are held on Maui and Kauaʻi and in Kona and Hilo three times a year to ensure that residents across the state have the opportunity to donate. Hawaiʻi’s unique island geography makes maintaining a stable blood supply even more critical. By participating in this blood drive, donors directly impact the lives of those facing medical emergencies. The next blood drive on Maui will be held in July.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit bbh.org or call 808-848-4770. Stay updated by following @bloodbankhawaii on social media.