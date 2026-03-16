HECO 9 a.m. update: 15,500 customers without electricity, including 4,300 on Maui

East Maui power assessment. VC: Hawaiian Electric. Edit: Wendy Osher

9 a.m. update: Hawaiian Electric crews make significant restorations overnight

Overnight and early this morning, Hawaiian Electric restored about half of the customers who were without power last night across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island. Around 15,500 customers still remain without power across the utility’s three counties. Hawaiian Electric is not slowing its efforts and has nearly 350 crewmembers in the field working as quickly and safely as possible to complete inspections and make repairs.

East Maui power assessments. PC: Hawaiian Electric

As of 5 a.m.:

Oʻahu : About 1,130 customers are without electricity in pockets across the island. More than 2,500 customers were restored overnight.

: About 1,130 customers are without electricity in pockets across the island. More than 2,500 customers were restored overnight. Maui County : Overnight, crews restored power to more than 1,500 customers, including majority of South Maui and Kula (from Ōmaʻopio Road area to Lower Kula Highway) as well as most of Hāna town. For customers in these areas restored overnight who may still be without power, please contact the Maui Country Trouble Line 1-855-304-8181 or Report online. About 4,300 customers remain without power in areas of Upcountry and East Maui as well as pockets of Hā‘ikū and Kīhei, where there are underground cable faults due to the heavy rains and flooding.

: Overnight, crews restored power to more than 1,500 customers, including majority of South Maui and Kula (from Ōmaʻopio Road area to Lower Kula Highway) as well as most of Hāna town. For customers in these areas restored overnight who may still be without power, please contact the Maui Country Trouble Line 1-855-304-8181 or Report online. About 4,300 customers remain without power in areas of Upcountry and East Maui as well as pockets of Hā‘ikū and Kīhei, where there are underground cable faults due to the heavy rains and flooding. Hawaiʻi Island: Last night, power was restored to about 2,900 customers in Volcano Village, Kalapana, Na‘alehu, and Kaloko Mauka. About 10,800 customers (12% of customers on the island) currently are without power, mostly in Puna and North Kona. Today, crews will be working in Kea‘au, Kurtistown, Mountain View, Volcano, South Point, and North and South Kona. Damage assessment teams will be working in lower Puna. Yesterday, 30 damaged or broken poles were identified and three transmission lines were repaired.

Upcountry Maui power assessments. PC: Hawaiian Electric

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Estimated restoration times may not be available until inspections are completed and any repairs are made before power can be safely restored. While weather conditions have improved, limited accessibility due to terrain and fallen trees may slow restoration efforts in Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island. In addition, unstable trees and branches may fall and cause new outages. See Storm Restoration Process | Hawaiian Electric.

The outage numbers above represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as stated above. Customers can view current outages and report outages on the outage map at hawaiianelectric.com and on the mobile app.