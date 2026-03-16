Puʻunoa Beach Estates announces Grand Reopening Celebration in Lahaina 

Puʻunoa Beach Estates. PC: https://www.coraltreeresidencecollection.com/puunoa-beach-estates/

Puʻunoa Beach Estates will mark an important milestone for the Lahaina community with a Grand Reopening Celebration on March 24 from 6–8 p.m. The evening will serve not only as a celebration of the property’s reopening, but also as a meaningful moment of renewal and continued healing for a community that has shown remarkable resilience.

“Located along the shores of Lahaina, Puʻunoa Beach Estates has long been a place where guests connect deeply with the spirit of Maui,” according to property management. The reopening event will honor that connection by celebrating Hawaiian culture, music, and the enduring strength of the Lahaina community.

The property has been professionally managed by CoralTree Hospitality since 2018.

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A highlight of the evening will be a traditional blessing of the land, led by Hawaiian cultural practitioner Wilmont K. Kahaialiʻi. With more than 25 years of service to the community and deep roots in Lahaina, Kahaialiʻi will conduct a blessing and conch shell ceremony honoring the land, the ocean, and people who call this place home.

The evening will also feature live Hawaiian music performed by Kahaialiʻi and Dayan Kai.

Beyond celebration, the event will highlight the spirit of giving that continues to define the Lahaina community. Guests and partners will learn about several organizations dedicated to supporting Maui’s recovery and environmental stewardship, including Aloha Amplified, Nā ʻAikane o Maui, and Treecovery Hawaiʻi.

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“Visitors to Puʻunoa Beach Estates often ask how they can support the community during their stay,” said Property Manager Paula Rathbun, who has lived on site for 28 years. “We are proud to guide them toward organizations that are making a meaningful impact here in Lahaina. This celebration allows us to highlight opportunities for guests and residents alike to give back to the island and community we love.”

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“This evening represents more than the reopening of a property—it reflects the continued resilience, strength, and spirit of Lahaina,” Rathbun added. “We are honored to celebrate alongside members of the community and organizations doing such important work to support Maui’s future.”

The Grand Reopening Celebration will bring together community members, partners, and friends for an evening of connection, reflection, and hope for the future.