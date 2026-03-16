Residents urged to file insurance claims after severe weather

Following recent high winds and heavy rain, the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is reminding residents to protect their property and file insurance claims promptly.

Image from “My Insurance Doesn’t Cover What?” The guide helps people understand what might or might not be covered by their insurance policy or policies and better prepare them for emergencies. It is one of several online resources offered by Hawaiʻi Insurance Division several online resources that help consumers know their insurance coverage better. (Screenshot of image on cover of “My Insurance Doesn’t Cover What?”)

If any home, vehicle, or personal property has been damaged, contact your insurance company or agent immediately to report the loss. Ask for the claim number and confirm any deadlines for filing or submitting documentation. Starting the claim process quickly helps ensure your coverage is applied correctly and delays are avoided.

Document all damage by taking clear photos or videos. If it is safe to do so, keep damaged items until the insurance adjuster has seen them. Take reasonable steps to prevent further damage, such as placing tarps over roof leaks or boarding broken windows, but avoid making permanent repairs until the insurer has approved them.

Keep records of all expenses related to the damage, including temporary repairs, hotel stays, meals, and other costs caused by the storm. Save receipts and document what was damaged, when it occurred, and what actions you took to protect your property.

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When an insurance adjuster contacts you, be available for inspections and provide any requested documents. Review settlement offers carefully and ask questions if anything is unclear.

To help residents navigate the claims process, the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division offers a Post-Disaster Insurance Claims Guide and an instructional video on how to file an insurance claim. These resources provide practical tips and step-by-step guidance on documenting losses, understanding coverage, and working with insurers after a disaster.

The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division also encourages residents to review insurance policies annually and take steps to make the recovery and insurance claims process easier after the storm.

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One of the most important steps homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners can take is to review their insurance policies to understand what is covered and what is not. Residents should also keep copies of their property, flood, and auto insurance policies in a waterproof container, or store them securely in the cloud for easy access if a claim must be filed.

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Consumers are also encouraged to create or update a home inventory before the storm arrives. Taking photos or videos of each room and documenting furniture, appliances, electronics, and valuables can help speed up the claims process. Receipts, serial numbers, and other records for high-value items should also be saved whenever possible.

Residents should also be aware that most standard homeowners, condominium unit owners, and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is available separately through the National Flood Insurance Program, which generally requires a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect.

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The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division provides several online resources to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage, including “My Insurance Doesn’t Cover What?” and “Annual Review of Your Insurance Policies.”

Visit the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division website, or call 844-808-3222, for tips on filing claims, disaster recovery resources, and assistance with insurance-related concerns.