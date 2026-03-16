Resilience hubs provide aid to affected residents during kona low storm response

Across Hawaiʻi Island, communities are responding to multiple challenges with speed, care, and coordination through Aloha in Action.

Vibrant Hawaiʻi Aloha in Action volunteers help remove a fallen tree. (Courtesy of Vibrant Hawaiʻi)

Aloha in Action helps community-led resilience hubs and points of distribution to mobilize and move resources quickly, equitably, and with deep care.

In recent weeks, residents have faced a series of overlapping disruptions: a federal shutdown affecting essential workers, volcanic ash contamination impacting water catchment systems, and the Kona low storm. In each case, community members, volunteers, and partners are responding with support from Vibrant Hawaiʻi to provide aid.

Transportation Security Administration employees at Hilo and Kona airports have now gone a month without pay during the federal shutdown. Last week, Vibrant Hawaiʻi delivered $100 grocery cards and $50 gas cards—providing $27,150 in direct assistance for 181 TSA employees.

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Following the distribution, one employee shared, “Just wanted to send a quick mahalo for the donations made to TSA. We are all so appreciative of your gift during this shutdown. It really helped uplift the mood in the checkpoint today.”

As a result of recent eruption episodes, volcanic ash and tephra have contaminated water catchment systems that many rural households rely on as their primary water source.

With support from a $50,000 rapid-response grant from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Hawaiʻi Island Strong Fund, Vibrant Hawaiʻi is coordinating mitigation efforts to distribute supplies and assist kūpuna and families who may not have the tools or support needed to address ash contamination in their water systems.

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Resilience hubs islandwide are responding to the impacts of the kona low storm by supporting shelter efforts, deploying chainsaw teams to clear hazardous debris, delivering food supplies, and assisting residents whose homes were damaged by flooding.

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Aloha in Action is powered by community generosity. Every contribution helps ensure that Vibrant Hawaiʻi and its partners can respond quickly when urgent needs arise, providing emergency relief, disaster mitigation, and community-led recovery across Hawaiʻi Island.

To support Aloha in Action, visit vibranthawaii.org/donate.