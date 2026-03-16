Shelters closing today as weather conditions improve

Kona storm response and cleanup. (3.16.2026) PC: County of Maui

Emergency shelters at Maui High School Gym in Kahului and Hāna High School Cafeteria were closed today, March 16, and remaining shelters in Lahaina and South Maui were set to close at 5 p.m. today, after being opened last week before a prolonged kona storm brought heavy rain, flooding and high wind to Maui County and the rest of the state.

In coordination with the County of Maui’s Maui Emergency Management Agency, the departments of Human Concerns, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Fire and Public Safety, the Mayor’s Office, the American Red Cross and various community partners, shelters were opened proactively beginning Thursday, March 12, to provide a safe space for residents and visitors impacted by the storm.

Overnight Saturday, March 14, about 350 people utilized shelters countywide. Numbers declined Sunday, March 15, leading to the closure that evening of shelters on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Upcountry Maui.

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For the latest weather information, visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.