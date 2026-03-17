Maui News

Community facilities district discussion canceled from Wednesday morning’s committee agenda

March 17, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
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Waikapū Country Town development. File PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

The Housing and Land Use Committee has canceled from its Wednesday meeting agenda a planned discussion on establishing a community facilities district for the Waikapū Country Town project, Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins announced.

With the cancellation, oral testimony will not be accepted on the agenda item designated as HLU-3(4).

Uʻu-Hodgins, who chairs the committee, said the meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. will proceed with the two remaining agenda items. HLU-3(3) and HLU-3(2) will allow for operational and budgetary reviews of the Department of Planning and Department of Housing, respectively.

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To view meeting agendas, visit mauicounty.us/agendas. For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.

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