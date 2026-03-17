Haleakalā National Park Summit District to reopen; Kīpahulu section remains closed

For many tourists to Maui, a must-do is watching sunset from the summit of Haleakalā. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remains closed to the public until the highway from Hāna to Kīpahulu is reopened by the County/State. The Summit District will reopen on Wednesday, March 18 at 8:30 a.m. Drive slowly through the park and watch for debris on roadways following the weekend kona storm. Sliding Sands Trail, Palikū visitor cabin and Kapalaoa visitor cabin will remain closed until they can be assessed/repaired.