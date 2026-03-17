HECO 2 p.m. update: Nearly 1,000 on Maui still without power

East Maui power assessments. PC: Hawaiian Electric

2 p.m. update: Hawaiian Electric continues restoration efforts



Hawaiian Electric thanks its customers for their continued patience – especially those experiencing extended outages – as power restoration efforts continue steadily across Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu. Restoring electricity is taking longer in some areas that were hardest hit with locally-heavy downpours, which resulted in significant flooding, sinkholes, landslides and downed vegetation. Underground lines in particular cannot be accessed until flood waters recede or are pumped out and the thick mud removed. Customer numbers are also fluctuating today due to post-storm conditions.

“In the aftermath of the Kona Low event, our crews are working tirelessly under adverse conditions and we appreciate the public’s continued understanding during this long and complex process to restore power to everyone,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. See Hawaiian Electric’s Storm Restoration Process.

Some of the hardest hit areas saw severe weather. Upcountry Maui saw maximum rainfall of 49.57 inches for Haleakalā summit and 46.57 inches in Kula with wind gusts up to 108 mph. On Hawai‘i Island, there was maximum rainfall of 38.77 inches with wind gusts up to 135 mph.

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The storm-related outage status as of 2 p.m.:

Maui County : Crews are working to restore about 1,000 customers without power. About 240 of these customers are in East Maui experiencing extended outages that could last several days as crews continue to repair damaged 20 poles and multiple spans of downed lines.

: Crews are working to restore about 1,000 customers without power. About 240 of these customers are in East Maui experiencing extended outages that could last several days as crews continue to repair damaged 20 poles and multiple spans of downed lines. Hawaiʻi Island : About 3,200 customers who were impacted by the storm remain without power, mostly in the Puna area. Crews are working in Hawaiian Acres, Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kailua-Kona, Makalei, Volcano, Waimea and Kapoho. Ten tree trimming crews are cutting and removing trees in Puna to clear roadways so crews can access the areas and make repairs.

: About 3,200 customers who were impacted by the storm remain without power, mostly in the Puna area. Crews are working in Hawaiian Acres, Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kailua-Kona, Makalei, Volcano, Waimea and Kapoho. Ten tree trimming crews are cutting and removing trees in Puna to clear roadways so crews can access the areas and make repairs. Oʻahu: There are currently about 560 customers are out due to storm-related outages across Oʻahu, which involve making repairs to individual service lines that provide power to neighborhoods. Crews continue to address these various pockets of storm-related outages and new outages.

The outage numbers above represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as stated above. Customers can view current outages and report outages on the outage map. For your safety, Hawaiian Electric also reminds customer to stay at least 30 feet or more away from downed power lines, as they may still be energized and dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual as you also could become a victim. Report to theHawaiian Electric Trouble Lines: Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212; Maui County: 1-855-304-8181, and Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191.

HECO 9 a.m. update: Hawaiian Electric restores more than 1,500 customers overnight

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Overnight and early this morning, Hawaiian Electric restored more than 1,500 customers on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaiian Electric crews remain focused on ongoing restoration efforts today as the state continues its recovery from the powerful Kona Low storm system that overwhelmed drainage systems and led to flooded roads, heavy mud, landslides, and vegetation blocking roadways.

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“Based on our on-staff meteorologist reports, some areas of the state broke rainfall records and saw rainfall totals that are so rare, they have only about a 1% chance of happening in any given year,” said Marc Asano, Hawaiian Electric’s incident commander. “While these post-storm effects slowed our progress at times, our crews are working around the clock in challenging conditions to safely bring our customers back online as quickly as possible.”

As of 9 a.m.:

Maui County : Overnight, crews made significant progress and about 975 customers remain without power. Crews restored a majority of Kula customers from Lower Kula Highway to Keokea Place and brought back online about 600 customers in the Kīhei area after clearing mud and debris to access underground facilities. Today, crews will focus on the remaining pocket outages islandwide. For customers in these areas restored overnight who may still be without power, please check the main circuit breaker for your house and if still out of power, contact the Maui County Trouble Line 1-855-304-8181 or report it online. In East Maui, about 240 customers are asked to continue planning for extended outages that could last several more days as crews are working around the clock to repair about 20 damaged poles and multiple spans of downed lines.

: Overnight, crews made significant progress and about 975 customers remain without power. Crews restored a majority of Kula customers from Lower Kula Highway to Keokea Place and brought back online about 600 customers in the Kīhei area after clearing mud and debris to access underground facilities. Today, crews will focus on the remaining pocket outages islandwide. For customers in these areas restored overnight who may still be without power, please check the main circuit breaker for your house and if still out of power, contact the Maui County Trouble Line 1-855-304-8181 or report it online. In East Maui, about 240 customers are asked to continue planning for extended outages that could last several more days as crews are working around the clock to repair about 20 damaged poles and multiple spans of downed lines. Hawaiʻi Island : Power was restored to about 100 customers overnight. About 3,700 customers who were impacted by the storm remain without power, mostly in the Puna area. Today, crews will be working in Hawaiian Beaches, Volcano and Kapoho. In these areas, high winds toppled trees which damaged or broke up to 50 poles and downed multiple spans of power lines. Tree trimmers have been working to remove trees from blocked roadways so crews can access the areas and make repairs.

: Power was restored to about 100 customers overnight. About 3,700 customers who were impacted by the storm remain without power, mostly in the Puna area. Today, crews will be working in Hawaiian Beaches, Volcano and Kapoho. In these areas, high winds toppled trees which damaged or broke up to 50 poles and downed multiple spans of power lines. Tree trimmers have been working to remove trees from blocked roadways so crews can access the areas and make repairs. Oʻahu: About 800 customers are without power. Crews continue to address various pockets of storm-related outages and new outages.

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Estimated restoration times may not be available until inspections are completed and any repairs are made before power can be safely restored. See the Storm Restoration Process. The outage numbers above represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as stated above. Customers can view current outages and report outages on the outage map at hawaiianelectric.com and on the mobile app.