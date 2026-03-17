Kuhaʻo Murray headlines free Hawaiian Music Series concert at Waiola Church

Lahaina musician Kuhaʻo Murray. Courtesy photo

Lahaina musician Kuhaʻo Murray will perform a free community concert at Waiola Church on March 26, continuing the 18th year of a music series that recently returned to the historic town.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation organizes the monthly Hawaiian Music Series event, which runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the church lawn at 535 Waineʻe St. The concert series moved to this new location earlier this year to keep the tradition rooted in Lahaina.

Murray, who was born and raised in Lahaina, said his career focuses on sharing the sounds of the islands.

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“It has now become my life’s passion to play Hawaiian music for the people of Hawaiʻi and the world,” Murray said.

Foundation officials said music remains a vital tool for bringing the Lāhainā community together to reconnect and celebrate local artists. The Maui County Office of Economic Development provides support for the program.

Attendees should bring blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs for seating on the grass.

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Free parking is available at Waiola Church. The Lahaina Hongwanji Mission is also providing additional parking spaces in its lot located next to the church.