Maui Memorial Park and Nakamura Mortuary host hiring event March 26

Funeral services hiring event flier. Courtesy image

Maui Memorial Park and Nakamura Mortuary seek to fill positions for family service advisors and mortuary assistants during a hiring event from 5 to 7 p.m. March 26 at the Wailuku mortuary.

The recruitment effort at 1218 Lower Main St. targets residents interested in funeral service careers. Organizers said the event includes food for those who attend.

The mortuary is looking for family service advisors to handle memorial planning and community relations. These employees meet with families to discuss options and guide them through the preplanning process.

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The facility also needs mortuary assistants to support funeral directors during services. These roles include preparing memorial areas, assisting with transportation and supporting cremation operations.

Company officials said the teams focus on helping families honor loved ones with professionalism and care during significant life moments.

Interested applicants may RSVP through the NorthStar Memorial Group website.