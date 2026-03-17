Maui Surf Forecast for March 18, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 7-10 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:44 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:14 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:26 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing will peak tonight as a north-northwest swell creates advisory level surf for north facing shores. Surf will ease Wednesday morning into the second half of the week as the swell shifts out of the north-northeast and becomes shorter period. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night into this weekend and provide fresh medium- to long- period swell energy.

Surf along south shores will also trend up through midweek as a fresh long period south swell arrives. This swell will peak Wednesday through Thursday, then ease into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average due to the lack of trades locally and upstream. The exception will be for east facing shores exposed to north-northeast swells expected later this week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.