Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 18, 2026

March 17, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:44 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:14 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 08:26 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing will peak tonight as a north-northwest swell creates advisory level surf for north facing shores. Surf will ease Wednesday morning into the second half of the week as the swell shifts out of the north-northeast and becomes shorter period. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night into this weekend and provide fresh medium- to long- period swell energy. 


Surf along south shores will also trend up through midweek as a fresh long period south swell arrives. This swell will peak Wednesday through Thursday, then ease into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average due to the lack of trades locally and upstream. The exception will be for east facing shores exposed to north-northeast swells expected later this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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