Residents and businesses impacted by kona storm urged to send damage report to MEMA

ʻĪao home falls in the Wailuku River during the prolonged kona storm. PC: County of Maui.

Maui Emergency Management Agency is urging residents and businesses (including commercial properties) damaged by the recent kona storm to submit damage reports to the emergency management agency at https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html.

“We know that businesses and individual residents have been impacted by flooding and structural damage from high winds and rain, and we need to gather information to understand the full scope this powerful storm,” said MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. “Mahalo for submitting a damage report, which helps the County of Maui obtain federal funding to rebound after the severe weather. We want to understand our community’s needs so we can ensure recovery efforts, services and programs are implemented to address those needs.”

Damage reports after severe weather events help the County of Maui document impacts, prioritize response efforts and support requests for state and federal recovery funding for the overall disaster. Input from the community helps set up services and programs that meet the different needs of impacted areas.

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Damage assessments, insurance claims, Individual Assistance (IA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance are all key steps that help individuals, businesses and communities recover after a disaster.

Reporting damage provides local, state and federal officials with a clearer understanding of the disaster’s impact on homes, businesses and public property. This information can directly influence whether additional resources and support become available. The more residents and business owners who report their damage, the better officials can identify both communitywide and individual needs. Submitting a report does not necessarily provide direct assistance to individuals or businesses, but it helps the County demonstrate to the federal government the full extent of storm damage.

Power outages and other area disruptions may interfere with the submission of the residential damage reports. For more information or help with submitting a damage report, call MEMA during County business hours (7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays) at 808-270-7285.