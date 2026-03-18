County DWS limits water conservation advisory to Upper Kula area only

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has lifted water conservation advisories for all customer areas on Maui and Molokaʻi, with the exception of the Upper Kula area from Pilikino Place to Kanaio on Maui, where a conservation advisory remains in effect due to storm-related damage.

A countywide water conservation advisory was posted March 14, 2026, due to inclement weather and potential impacts to power and electronic systems. With conditions improved, conservation is no longer required for areas outside Upper Kula.

Upper Kula customers may search their addresses in the map at the bottom of DWS homepage (www.mauicounty.gov/water) to learn if they are being impacted by a water main break from the kona storm and to find locations of temporary DWS drinking water tanks, or water buffalos. These customers are asked to continue limiting nonessential water use until repairs are completed and normal service is restored.

DWS crews are actively assessing damage and working to complete repairs as quickly and safely as possible, and there is no estimated completion time.

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The water department may issue notifications regarding service interruptions, conservation requests, or water quality advisories through its News Flash notifications. Sign up via the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx.

For general DWS information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/water.