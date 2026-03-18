Hawaiʻi agriculture organizations launch Statewide Rapid Assessment Tool to support disaster recovery

Hawai’i Agriculture Disaster Response, Statewide Rapid Assessment Tool

In response to increasing climate-related disasters impacting local agriculture, leading farm organizations across the state have launched the Hawaiʻi Agriculture Disaster Response – Statewide Rapid Assessment Tool, a new platform designed to help farmers and ranchers report damages, estimate losses, and connect with recovery resources.

Developed in collaboration with Agriculture Stewardship Hawaiʻi (a DBA of Oʻahu RC&D), Hawaiʻi Farmers Union, Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau and Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council, the tool provides a system to streamline disaster reporting and improve coordination of response efforts statewide.

Agricultural producers can use the tool to:

Report disaster impacts to their operations

Calculate estimated financial losses

Identify federal, state, and local recovery programs they may be eligible for

Share information directly with their affiliated farm organizations for follow-up support

Offer assistance to fellow producers in need.

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Data collected through the tool will help create a real-time, statewide picture of agricultural impacts, enabling organizations and agencies to respond more efficiently and advocate for appropriate resources and funding.

“This tool came out of conversations with HFU in the wake of the Maui wildfires and with the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity” said Amanda Shaw, Statewide Food Systems Coordinator at Agriculture Stewardship Hawaiʻi. “By creating a shared tool, we can speed up support, strengthen coordination, and ensure resources reach those who need them most.”

The tool was supported through the philanthropically-funded Hawaiʻi Statewide Food Systems Coordination (HSFSC) initiative at Agriculture Stewardship Hawaiʻi and designed by Hunter Heaivilin and Haley Fitzpatrick at Supersistence. Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers across Hawaiʻi are encouraged to complete the assessment and to receive coordinated recovery support from their farm membership organization, USDA Farm Service Agency offices, the Ag Stewardship Farmer HelpDesk and from fellow farmers.

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Access the Hawaiʻi Agriculture Disaster Response – Statewide Rapid Assessment Tool here: https://report.agstewardshiphawaii.org/

