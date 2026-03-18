Hawaiʻi visitor wins $100,000 playing live keno at The Orleans

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Keno winner. PC: Vacations Hawaiʻi / Boyd Gaming

A fortunate visitor from Hawaiʻi hit a massive jackpot at The Orleans on Sunday, March 15, taking home $100,000 in live keno.

Around 7 p.m., lucky winner Melvin from Honolulu placed a $2 wager where all eight of his numbers lined up to score the $100,000 jackpot.

The Orleans offers a dynamic casino floor showcasing more than 1,800 slot machines and over 50 table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, visit www.boydgaming.com/company/news.