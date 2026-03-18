Hawaiʻi visitor wins $100,000 playing live keno at The Orleans
A fortunate visitor from Hawaiʻi hit a massive jackpot at The Orleans on Sunday, March 15, taking home $100,000 in live keno.
Around 7 p.m., lucky winner Melvin from Honolulu placed a $2 wager where all eight of his numbers lined up to score the $100,000 jackpot.
The Orleans offers a dynamic casino floor showcasing more than 1,800 slot machines and over 50 table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat.
For more information on Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, visit www.boydgaming.com/company/news.