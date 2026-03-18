Maui News

Hawaiʻi visitor wins $100,000 playing live keno at The Orleans

March 18, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
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Keno winner. PC: Vacations Hawaiʻi / Boyd Gaming

A fortunate visitor from Hawaiʻi hit a massive jackpot at The Orleans on Sunday, March 15, taking home $100,000 in live keno.

Around 7 p.m., lucky winner Melvin from Honolulu placed a $2 wager where all eight of his numbers lined up to score the $100,000 jackpot.

The Orleans offers a dynamic casino floor showcasing more than 1,800 slot machines and over 50 table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat.

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For more information on Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, visit www.boydgaming.com/company/news.

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